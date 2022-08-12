ANTIOCH, Ill. — A former Antioch resident was arrested for alleged child sexual abuse, according to officials.

On Wednesday, 47 year-old Jose Mondragon, was taken into custody for allegations of sexual abuse of multiple children. He was charged with five counts of aggravated sexual assault and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to police, a Lake County Judge issued an arrest warrant for Mondragon with a $1 million bond.

Mondragon was tracked down to a campsite in the Zion area and taken into custody by Antioch police. He was then taken to the Lake County Jail.

No further information was provided.