Former Texas mayoral candidate identified as woman bragging about breaking into Pelosi’s office

Multiple media outlets have identified Jenny Cudd as one of the rioters involved in the occupation of the Capitol on Wednesday. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A former candidate for mayor of Midland, Texas has been identified as the woman seen on viral video claiming to have been a part of the group that broke into the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during rioting at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Jenny Cudd has been identified by the Houston Chronicle and other news outlets as the woman seen in a viral video saying she witnessed a group break down the door to the Democratic leader’s office.

“We did break down the, Nancy Pelosi’s office door and somebody stole her gavel and took picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera, and that was on Fox News,” the woman says in the Facebook live video.

Cudd’s name became a top Twitter trend Wednesday night as the video circulated online.

Meet Jenny Cudd from Midland Texas "WE did break down @SpeakerPelosi's office door and somebody stole her gavel and I took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera and that was on Fox News" @FBI pic.twitter.com/3s3aWgOJ9G — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 8, 2021

Cudd is a known political figure in Midland, where she ran for mayor in 2019, according to Nexstar’s KMID. The Midland-Reporter-Telegram reports that Cudd received 16 percent of the vote in the November contest.

In an interview with the paper Thursday Cudd said she did not do anything unlawful and blamed anti-fascists for violence at the capitol, echoing unsubstantiated claims made by other Trump supporters. Current mayor Patrick Payton said he was saddened by Cudd’s involvement in the riot.

The chief of Capitol Police has announced plans to resign next week in the wake of the security failure thct allowed a mob to disrupt the final ratification of president-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Only 13 were arrested at the time of the riot, according to the Associated Press. The FBI and DC police are asking for help identifying additional suspects.