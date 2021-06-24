Forest Park police looking for missing 63-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

FOREST PARK, Ill. — Police are looking for a missing Forest Park man with Alzheimer’s last seen Thursday morning.

Jerry Sadler, 63, was last seen at around 9:05 a.m. at his Forest Park residence. His sister reported that he left the home without his cell phone.

He is 5″7″, 240 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a clothing description at this time and he has Alzheimer’s and arthritis. He was not found at any area hospitals.

If located, call 911 or the Forest Park Police Department at 708-366-2425.