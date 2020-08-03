Ford calls for schools to abolish history in Illinois until new curriculum is developed

EVANSTON — State Representative La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) said Sunday he wants to abolish history classes in Illinois until a new curriculum is developed.

“We’re concerned that current school history teachings lead to white privilege and a racist society,” Ford said.

Ford met with local leaders in Evanston Sunday, calling on school districts to throw out their history books and instead focus on civics and teaching students how to be part of the democratic process.

Ford introduced a bill in the Illinois House amending the school code to require the study of the American civil rights movement.

The bill also calls for commemorative holidays honoring the principles of non-violence and human and civil rights.