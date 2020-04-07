For the first time ever, Chicago Animal Care and Control has run out of adoptable dogs

CHICAGO — Chicago Animal Care and Control has run out of adoptable dogs for the first time in its history during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last two available dogs, Penn and Alley, were adopted Sunday, according to CACC.

“This will change and new dogs will be available depending on what comes in, but we just wanted to thank everyone who stepped up to adopt over the last few weeks. We are amazed at the outpouring of people wanting to help during this time,” CACC said in a Facebook post.

CACC still has dogs at their facility, but since they can’t perform spay and neuter surgeries due to COVID-19 restrictions from the city they can’t be adopted from the shelter.