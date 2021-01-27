FOP president John Catanzara faces disciplinary charges from police board

CHICAGO — Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara is now facing disciplinary charges from the Chicago Police Board.

The police board Catanzara was already considering firing the combative head of the police union over a series of social media posts. Now, Supt. David Brown has filed charges with the board alleging multiple rule violations stemming from statements on social media and other delineated acts. The charges recommend that Catanzara be discharged from the Chicago Police Department.

Catanzara has been clashing with police brass and City Hall since long before he took the reigns of the union.

The over a dozen social media posts in question were made between 2016 and 2018 and may violate department guidelines.

There was a photo the department said depicted him making a political statement in uniform. Several posts disparaged police bosses, one called them “spineless.”

In 2017, reacting to a story about mutilation by Muslim extremists, Catanzara wrote, “savages they all deserve a bullet.”

A year earlier, Catanzara said he was responding to a story about the shooting of an officer when he wrote: “seriously time to kill these mother ——.”

“There’s nothing to defend. Anyone who is okay with the wonton murder of police officers is a piece of garbage to me if you think that’s okay. I have no regrets about that post,” Catanzara said. “Would I post that now? No, of course I’d be more tactful in my comments now. I wasn’t president then.”

