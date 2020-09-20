Foot Locker turning U.S. stores into temporary voter registration sites

UNITED STATES (WJW) — Foot Locker is turning all of its over 2,000 U.S. stores into temporary voter registration sites.

Beginning Tuesday, September 22 the company will have in-store registration kiosks featuring a special website where visitors will can check their voter status, register to vote or sign up for election reminders.

The registration kiosks can be found at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Footaction locations.

Foot Locker says this initiative is aimed at boosting youth voter turn out in the November presidential election.

The voting campaign is targeting 18 to 24-year-old customers. The company says 4.3 million people within this age group follow Foot Locker’s Instagram account.

“In a year marked with such uncertainty, amid a pandemic and social unrest, our country’s future – and our collective role in shaping it – has never been more important,” Richard Johnson, Chairman & CEO, Foot Locker, Inc. said in a press release. “At Foot Locker, our mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, so partnering with Rock The Vote was a natural fit to help educate and amplify the voices of today’s youth.”

The voter registration project is run in partnership with nonprofit Rock the Vote, Johnson says.

As of the end of August, Rock the Vote’s platform had registered 870,000 new voters this year, compared to 826,000 registrations total in 2018.

Foot Locker says more than 4 million young Americans have or will become eligible to cast ballots this year.

