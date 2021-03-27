Food drive being held at First Immanuel Lutheran Church

CHICAGO — A food drive is being held Saturday at First Immanuel Lutheran Church in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

Many food pantries had to chose their doors, leaving some people in need of support. Travis Manion Foundation organized the event for anyone in need of assistance. People who visit the church’s food drive will receive a mixture of fruits, vegetables, meat and non-perishable items.

Food will be distributed via both a drive-thru and walk-up. Food will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

First Immanuel Lutheran Church

Food Drive

Saturday, March 27 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

1124 S, Ashland Ave.

Chicago, IL 60607