Following the tragic loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters announced Tuesday that they are canceling the rest of their 2022 tour dates.

Hawkins, 50, was found dead Friday in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia before the band was scheduled to headline Festival Estereo Picnic.

Foo Fighters said the band and fans should “take this time to grieve.”

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together,” the band’s statement said.

The band was scheduled to play several dates across the world in 2022 — concluding in early October. Their next date was at Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival in late April. The closest show to Chicago was scheduled on August 1 in Noblesville, Indiana.

“Results from a urine toxicology test indicated the presence of “[marijuana], tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others,” a statement from the Colombia AG’s office said.

The exact cause of Hawkins’ death is still unknown.