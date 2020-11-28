Flossmoor community honors WWII veteran for 100th birthday

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — The Flossmoor community served up the celebration of a century Friday for a World War II veteran who turned 100.

In a year when everything’s been turned upside down, party parades have become the new norm. But a particular one held Friday in Flossmoor was very special.

Family, friends and the community honored World War II veteran Ed Strzelec, who turned 100 years old last week.

Fire engines, fellow veterans and cars filled with loved ones helped Strzelec celebrate triple digits on his street as he watched with a smile.

“I think it’s so very great,” Strzelec said. “Never expected something like this, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Born as one pandemic ended, he’s now persevering through another.

“I went through the Depression, World War II and now this disease,” he said. “Three things.”

Strzelec is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and members saluted him on his big day.

He’s already looking ahead to his next big birthday.

“If I stay ’til 105, will you all come back?” Strzelec said.