Florida teen wrote threatening song after school suspension, sheriff says

PALM COAST, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies arrested an 18-year-old high school student in Florida after they say he admitted to recording a song in which he threatened to kill a school administrator.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Washington was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of making written threats to kill.

A judge released the teen from jail Wednesday and his trial is pending.

Washington told investigators he wrote and recorded the song in retaliation for being suspended from Matanzas High School for a dress code violation and for using offensive language.

Officials say Washington is heard in the song saying he will “gladly do it again.”