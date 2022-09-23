MARATHON, Fla. — A boat captain has been charged months after a Memorial Day parasailing crash in the Florida Keys left a Schaumburg mother dead and two children injured.

Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, faces one felony count of manslaughter and five misdemeanor counts of violating Florida’s commercial parasailing statutes. Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was killed and her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew, Vishant Sadda, 9, were injured after the parasail they were riding crashed into the Old Seven Mile Bridge near Marathon, Florida.

An investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found Couch cut the line holding Alaparthi and the two boys because the parasail was “dragging” in high winds from a sudden summer storm.

Still strapped to the parasail, the family was dragged about two miles across the surface before hitting the bridge.

A month after the incident, a Florida-based law firm filed a suit against Lighthouse Parasail. Attorneys said a lawsuit against the marina was due to follow, claiming negligence.

“The captain did not maneuver his vessel under the bridge to offer aide even though the family members on the parasail vessel later reported they were begging him to help,” read an arrest warrant, as reported by the Associated Press.

Authorities arrested Couch at his home on Thursday. He is due in court on Oct. 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.