Florida added to Chicago’s travel order; Michigan on warning list

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials added Florida state to the city’s emergency travel order Tuesday.

Michigan has been added to the warning list.

There are 33 states now on the order. They include:

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Starting Friday, anyone arriving from the newly-added states will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in Chicago, or they could face fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.

According to data reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday, Chicago posted increases in its 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate and hospital admissions for “COVID-19 like” illness over at least seven of the past 10 days, meeting the state’s criteria for additional mitigation measures to be put in place.

The IDPH reports the 7-day positivity rate in Chicago reached 7.8% on October 24 after rising for eight of the previous 10 days, while the 7-day average of coronavirus hospitalizations rose for a seventh day over that period to 43 as of Saturday.