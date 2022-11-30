Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie has died at the age of 79, the band announced Wednesday.

McVie, a keyboardist and co-lyricist, joined the band in 1970.

She’s credited with writing many songs for the band, with five appearing on arguably their best album — 1977’s “Rumours.” She also wrote and was the lead vocalist on one of their biggest hits outside of the 1970s — 1987’s “Everywhere.”

In a statement, family said that McVie “passed away peacefully” at a hospital Wednesday morning following a short illness.

Fleetwood Mac posted the following message on their official Facebook page.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be very missed,” the band wrote.

She was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

The band last performed together at the end of 2019, according to setlist.fm.