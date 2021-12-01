Flames rip through massive home in north suburban Kildeer

KILDEER, Ill. – In the darkness that comes earlier these days, flames lit up the sky for miles long in north suburban Kildeer following a massive fire.

According to fire officials, a multi-story home caught fire and is uninhabitable. Officials say the structure may be a total loss.

The size of the fire necessitated a mutual aid response from a dozen neighboring communities.

Lake Zurich firefighters battle massive residential fire in Kildeer. (Courtesy: Lake Zurich Fire Department)

Firefighters used a dry hydrant where water is pulled from retention ponds because there are no fire hydrants in the area.

Lake Zurich Fire Chief David Pilgrad says that given the flames’ intensity, the exterior side of one of the adjacent homes had to be drenched as a precaution.

Everyone made it out of the home safely and did not require emergency care or hospitalization.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.