CHICAGO — Friends of the Chicago River are set to host their first float party of the summer Sunday, Aug. 14.

Tickets are currently on sale until 10 p.m. Thursday, with the event having an attendance cap at 500.

According to the non-profit organization’s website, “The Summer Float Party is an unparalleled opportunity to experience the magic and pageantry of the Chicago River system while celebrating the river’s renaissance and filling the river corridor with laughter and joy.”

The event will start at 12:30 p.m. with floaters departing from the West River Park boat launch. By 3 p.m., participants will arrive at Clark Park where there will be an afterparty until 5 p.m.