First Lady Jill Biden will visit Illinois Monday

DIXON, Ill. – Dr. Jill Biden will make her first visit to Illinois as First Lady Monday.

Biden will tour Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, along with the US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Biden is a longtime champion of community colleges, and she is a professor at Northern Virginia Community College. While she was the Second Lady, she highlighted community colleges’ role in strengthening the economy.

Biden is now working to make community colleges free for hard-working students.