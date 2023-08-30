CHICAGO — The Chicago Federation of Labor (CFL) began its Labor Day celebrations Wednesday which includes First Lady Jill Biden headlining a McCormick Place event.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is also expected to speak, and there may be an appearance by Governor JB Pritzker, both of whom met Biden on the tarmac as she arrived at O’Hare International Airport.

The CFL, the third-largest council of the national American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), holds the annual Labor Day reception as it builds toward its Labor Day parade and Eddie Fest.

WGN plans to livestream the speaking portion of this event within this story beginning at approximately 3:15 p.m.