CHICAGO – A building fire left one firefighter injured and at least 10 people displaced in Little Village.

Police said the fire started in the 2.5-story building around 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of South Albany Avenue, and quickly spread to three neighboring buildings.

A firefighter was hit by a chimney port and taken to a hospital in fair condition with a shoulder injury.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.