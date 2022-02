CHICAGO — A firefighter was injured after a fire broke out in Albany Park.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning on the 3300 block of West Cullom Avenue.

The fire department the fire was put out just before 4 a.m. and that the building was abandoned.

A firefighter was transported to Swedish Hospital with leg pain and was stabilized.

On Monday, another fire broke out in Albany Park that destroyed two businesses and an apartment building.