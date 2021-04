CHICAGO — A firefighter was injured after a house fire in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday on the 2400 block of West 34th Street. Witnesses said it looked like the fire reignited at least three times.

Everyone in the home was able to get out safely and a firefighter may have slipped while trying to get off the roof and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No further information was provided.