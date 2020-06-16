Fireboat 41 back on Chicago’s lakefront

A fascinating relic from Chicago’s past is finally back on Chicago’s lakefront.
It has been 30 years since Fireboat 41 has been back in her home port of Chicago. From her bow, she saw the kind of Chicago history most of us only read about in books.
