Fireboat 41 back on Chicago’s lakefront

The largest theft of data in CIA history happened because a specialized unit within the agency was so focused on building cyber weapons that an employee took advantage of "woefully lax" security and gave secret hacking tools to WikiLeaks, according to an internal report released on Tuesday.

The hacking tools stolen in the breach, which occurred in 2016, came from its clandestine Center for Cyber Intelligence (CCI). The amount of data stolen is unknown, the memo said, but could be as much as 34 terabytes of data -- the equivalent of 2.2 billion pages of text.