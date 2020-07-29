Fire destroys part of Illinois church

News

by: Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

DOW, Ill,- A fire destroyed part of a church in Dow, Illinois. It happened at the Dow Southern Baptist Church. The roof over part of the building is gone and you can see the charred rubble.

Dow is about 40 miles north of St. Louis in Jersey County.

