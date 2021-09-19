Fire destroys historic St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Far South suburbs

BEECHER, Ill. – A famed church in the Far South suburbs went up in flames Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., nearly a dozen fire departments responded to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beecher following reports of a massive blaze. Fire crews eventually extinguished the fire but the historic church was heavily damaged.

Officials told WGN the fire may have started in the steeple.

The church was hosting its annual Octoberfest.

The Lutheran Church has deep roots in the Beecher community. St. Paul’s is more than 150 years old. The church also appeared in Tom Hanks’s 2002 film “Road to Perdition.”

No one was injured.