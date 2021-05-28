Fire destroys former McHenry roller rink

MCHENRY, Ill. — A fire destroyed a former roller rink in McHenry.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the massive fire shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday at the building that used to house the Just For Fun Roller Rink on the 900 block of Front Street.

The building has been vacant since the roller rink closed last fall.

Just For Fun Roller Rink posted on its Facebook page overnight that they’re saddened that McHenry has lost such a historic building to a fire.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. No further information was provided.