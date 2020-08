CHICAGO — A fire broke out in the city’s Avondale neighborhood and damaged two homes.

Fire officials responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment building on the 3300 block of North Albany Avenue around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials said the fire spread from the back porches of one building onto the building next door. Damage was limited to the porches.

No injuries were reported.

It is unknown what caused the fire and the incident is under investigation.