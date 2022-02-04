Fire continues to burn at Bartlett warehouse

BARLETT, Ill. — A huge warehouse fire in Barlett shows no signs of slowing down.

The fire at the document storage facility continued to burn early Friday morning, about 18 hours after it started. The warehouse is part of Brewster Creek Business Park, on the 1300 block of Schiferl Road, which houses 48 businesses.

Authorities initially responded to the scene at around 10 a.m. Thursday, but there were not widespread flames at the time.

WGN Meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer said the smoke was being picked up on radar.

Bartlett police are providing traffic control assistance. Northbound Munger Rd is closed at Brewster Creek Blvd.

A statement from Access Corp confirmed that all employees were safely evacuated:

“At this time, we can confirm that we did experience a fire today at our secure record center in Bartlett, IL. All our team members evacuated the building and are safe.

The fire department was immediately notified and we are working with local authorities to determine the cause. Additionally, a recovery team is working onsite to assess the situation, determine any impact, and take necessary actions.

We have no further information to share at this time.”