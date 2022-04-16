CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Crews on Saturday tried to put out a massive fire that broke out at a northwest suburban banquet hall that recently closed its doors.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Saturday at D’Andrea Banquets and Conference, 4419 US-14, and as of 7 a.m., crews were still working to put out the flames.

In the past, event staff would be preparing for an annual Easter brunch, but the owners closed recently at the end of February citing economic issues due to the pandemic and staffing problems.

The banquet hall has been a staple in the community for more than 35 years, according to its website. The venue has played host to weddings, graduation parties and alumni events for local high schools throughout the years.



The fire caused massive damage to the building.

It is currently unknown what caused the fire.