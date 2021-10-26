Fingerpointing and blame game abound over Dixmoor-Harvey water woes

DIXMOOR, Ill. — There’s a dispute among Dixmoor and Harvey officials as to who bears the brunt of the blame for the village’s ongoing water issues.

On Tuesday, Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark attempted to set the record straight.

“So the problem was located in Dixmoor,” Clark said. “The problem was in the Village of Dixmoor on a mainline that was pumping about 720,000 gallons per day.”

Randy Lusk with commercial waterworks specialist ME Simpson Company said the issue sprang about 700 yards away in a wooded area near Interstate-57.

“The crew found a large bubble of water blowing through the ground,” Lusk said.

Lusk said Harvey hired him to find the source of the main break that left the neighboring Village of Dixmoor nearly 10 days without adequate water pressure or safe drinking supplies.

As issued forced Dixmoor residents to rely on water bottle donations, the village president repeatedly pointed the finger of blame at Harvey, which pumps water to Dixmoor.

Clark was defensive but later extended the proverbial olive branch to his Dixmoor counterpart.

“My door is always open for the village of Dixmoor and to his leaders,” Clark said. “I actually contacted the village president twice.”

Harvey’s mayor said he invited Dixmoor Village president Fitzgerald Roberts to Tuesday’s press conference addressing the ongoing water woes. However, in a Dixmoor press release, top village executives say Harvey officials didn’t notify them about Tuesday’s announcement until late Monday night. As a result, Dixmoor officials turned down the invitation, saying in part: “The village of Dixmoor was not asked for any input on the briefing, but we are interested in hearing what the city of Harvey has to say.”

Clark told WGN News that workers fixed the broken main. However, it is unclear what more is needed to restore people’s drinking water.