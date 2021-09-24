Final races held at Arlington Park this weekend

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — It is possibly the final weekend of racing at Arlington International Racecourse.

Owner Churchill Downs did not apply for new race dates for 2022.

The track has had a storied nearly 100 year history and was rebuilt after a devastating fire in 1985. And the future of Arlington remains uncertain.

The property is up for sale.

The Chicago Bears are among a number of potential buyers submitting bids for the more than 300 acre property. But no announcement has come on that yet.

Tony Petrillo is the president of Arlington International Racecourse.

Arlington Park's (potential) final race is this weekend. Here is @WGNNews coverage of the 1985 fire which destroyed the grandstand & clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/aDHJV0uonr — Kevin (@KevinDoellman) September 24, 2021

“We have a little bit of a phrase we’ve been using, ‘Don’t be sad it’s over. Be glad it happened,’” he said. “And that’s what we have to focus on.”

There are races Friday. The nine races scheduled for Saturday are sold out. They’ll wrap things up tomorrow night with fireworks.