Final night of DNC is Biden’s chance to share why he wants to be president

MILWAUKEE — Thursday is the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention. On this night, former Vice President Joe Biden officially becomes the party’s nominee for president.

A man who made his mark in the Senate as an orator is set to give the biggest speech of political life. It took Biden three tries to win his party’s nomination. On Thursday, he gets to tell a national audience why he wants to be president.

All week Democrats have lifted him up and now it’s the former vice president’s moment as the U.S. Senator of 36 years formally accepts his party’s nomination for president.

The candidate calls this moment a battle for the soul of America. In the spring of 2019, Biden kicked off his campaign with a video highlighting the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia and President Donald Trump’s response.

“The president of the United States assigned the moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it,” Biden said during a campaign ad.

That’s been Democrats strategy this week — rather than lay out extensive policy proposals, the party has bludgeoned President Trump.

“We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better and do the important work. A president who will bring all of us together,” Sen. Kamala Harris said.

Thursday, at an Illinois Democrats ‘event, a young Democrat said she’d like more policy debate but electing a new president is far more important.

“We want to see our policy agenda items incorporated into this Biden-Harris administration we want to continue to push those ideas forward, but we also recognize that we have one shot at change and its really this election, so we have to get this right,” Arielle Maffei, president of the Young Democrats of Illinois, said.

Thursday’s theme is “America’s Promise.” Before Biden speaks, Andrew Yang, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg greet the delegates.