Fermilab
Dr. Russell Schneider, Storm Prediction Center on watching for severe weather
Dr. Louis Uccellini, NWS on transforming the U.S. into a ‘Weather Ready Nation’
Witnesses and experts look back at the 1967 tornado outbreak
Mike Bardou and Matt Friedlein on increasing society’s weather awareness
Brian Smith, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the NWS
More Fermilab Headlines
Ed Fenelon on advancements in weather forecasting and warning capability
Storm chaser Tim Marshall looks back at the tornado outbreak of 1967
Dr. Don Wuebbles on our changing climate and what it means for the U.S.
Dr. Steven Ackerman discusses the revolutionary new GOES-16 weather satellite
Tom Skilling revisits the deadly tornado outbreak of 1967
WATCH: 37th Annual Fermilab/WGN Tornado & Severe Storms Seminar
Climate experts field questions from the crowd
Dr. Donald J. Wuebbles on climate change
Commonwealth Edison’s Kimberly A. Smith, director emergency preparedness
Brian Smith, warning coordinator meteorologist at NWS Omaha, speaks at Fermilab