CHICAGO — Mayor Brandon Johnson along with state and federal leaders provided an update on Thursday to those impacted by July’s flooding on how they can access federal relief funding.

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that federal funding is now available to Cook County residents, after record setting rain and storms hit the Chicago area more than a month ago.

Biden approved Gov. JB Pritzker’s Illinois disaster declamation, opening up low cost loans for uninsured property losses, and grants for temporary housing and home repairs.

FEMA conducted damage assessments on the west side, as well as west suburban Cicero and Berwyn, where nine inches of rain fell on July 2 and $25,000 homes were damaged by flood water.

There are three ways residents can apply for assistance: by going to disasterassistance.gov, downloading the FEMA app, or by calling 1-800-621-3362. Applications must be submitted by Oct. 16.

After residents apply, an inspector will call to schedule a home inspection and then within days, you could receive funding.

They wouldn’t give an exact dollar amount people can qualify for, but saying it varies.

FEMA disaster survivor teams will arrive on Friday to help people apply.