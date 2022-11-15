AURORA, Ill. — A West Aurora High School student faces felony charges after allegedly possessing a firearm on campus grounds.

Officers with Aurora Police Department responded to the school Tuesday around noon following reports of a student with a gun. After detaining the juvenile, police said officers located a firearm in the student’s backpack.

Kane County prosecutors charged the student with five counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count of FOID card violation.

According to police, the student did not have plans for violence against [West Aurora High School].