Felony appeal denied for Indiana woman who killed 3 children at bus stop

Alyssa Shepherd (left) has been charged in the fatal crash that killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Court of Appeals has denied vacating the felony convictions of the woman who killed three children at a bus stop in 2018, but vacated her misdemeanor, WSBT reports.

Alyssa Shepherd’s counsel filed a claim stating the state failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt that she acted recklessly. The appeals court rejected the claim and her sentencing of four years in prison will stand.

Due to double jeopardy, the state vacated her reckless driving misdemeanor conviction after she was already charged with felony criminal recklessness.

Following her prison release, she will serve three years on home detention and then three years of probation.

In 2018, Shepherd was found guilty of three felony counts of reckless homicide, a count of criminal recklessness and passing a school bus causing injury on Oct. 18.

Alivia Stahl, 9, and her 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle were struck and killed as they were getting on their school bus. A fourth child was also injured, but survived.