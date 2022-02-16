‘Feeling of threat and stress’: Friends share worries as tensions build in Ukraine



Tension continues at the Ukraine border with the potential for a Russian invasion looming.

Oleksandr Varshavskyi’s town and his family are under threat. He said his bags are packed as he and his family anticipate military action.

Anton Pylypenko lives in the U.S. and helped WGN News translate the conversation with Varshavskyi, who was at home in Ukraine where he says Ukrainian troops are preparing, but so are civilians.

We do have this general feeling of threat and stress. … The people are training like territorial troops who would be defending the cities also people themselves are preparing their things, their stuff, documents etc. They are packing bags to be ready to leave cities if needed. Pylypenko translated for Varshavskyi

“There is clear understanding that the country aggressor can start military attacks on cities of Ukraine,” Pylypenko said. “In particularly Dniprok, the city where Alexander is from, is preparing for those attacks and they are doing different kinds of trainings.”

Banks were targeted in a cyber-attack leading to fear for personal finances. The move is part of the reported three-pronged Russian assault on Ukraine; first electronic then aerial bombardment and finally troops entering cities like Dnipro, named for the longest river in Ukraine where the town sits.

People here have been worried not just because of recent tensions but long before.

For the rest of the world, this tension and war started just right now. But for Ukrainians this has been going on for the last eight years. In 2014, this situation we were more scared because the army was not prepared as much so we felt more vulnerable. Since then, the army got much stronger. We do receive help from the US in terms of training, in terms of weapons, military equipment and that makes us stronger — not only stronger physically but also mentally. So that is one of the biggest differences between that time and now. Pylypenko translated for Varshavskyi

Now, the one overwhelming emotion aside from fear is gratitude.

This is wonderful and very surprising at the same time that we hear all of this huge support from US, Britain, Poland. But we don’t hear any of that support from Russia. Pylypenko translated for Varshavskyi

As Pylypenko stands by his friend in spirit, he is far from Ukraine and his loved ones, including his mother.

“My general feeling (is) that they are also very stressed but at the same time they feel helpless because no one wants to move anywhere before something happens,” he said. “But at the same time, everyone is very afraid if something happens then they won’t be able to leave. So my family in particular, everyone has their stuff, their bags ready and they are ready to leave. But they are waiting to see what is going to happen.”

Near and far they are hoping the US and other world powers will be able to prevent a Russian invasion.

“They hope for the best,” Pylypenko said. “It’s like wishful thinking. They don’t believe it’s going to happen and no one will allow it to happen.”

They also hope Ukraine will be able to join NATO, the proposal that seems to be fueling Vladimir Putin’s threats and military maneuvers.

As Pylypenko stands by his friend in spirit, he is far from Ukraine and his loved ones, including his mother.

“My general feeling (is) that they are also very stressed but at the same time they feel helpless because no one wants to move anywhere before something happens,” he said. “But at the same time, everyone is very afraid if something happens then they won’t be able to leave. So my family in particular, everyone has their stuff, their bags ready and they are ready to leave. But they are waiting to see what is going to happen.”

Near and far they are hoping the US and other world powers will be able to prevent a Russian invasion.

“They hope for the best,” Pylypenko said. “It’s like wishful thinking. They don’t believe it’s going to happen and no one will allow it to happen.”

They also hope Ukraine will be able to join NATO, the proposal that seems to be fueling Vladimir Putin’s threats and military maneuvers.