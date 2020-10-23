Feel Good Friday: Man uses Halloween to collect food for less fortunate

At the end of the work week we could all use a little pick me up. Erin Ivory has it with this Friday’s Feel Good Roundup.

The candy has arrived, bagfuls stocked high as families try to navigate what Halloween will look like this year. While many plan to just leave candy out on the stoop, local dermatologist, Dr. Michael Greenberg, had another idea. “Candy and a Can!,” Dr. Greenberg said.

Several weeks ago, Dr. Greenberg put out the call for kids to collect not only candy this year but half a dozen cans of food for area food pantries. Already numerous businesses and families have jumped on board with the idea. During this time of unprecedented job loss, Dr. Greenberg says it falls on all of us to feed those who may otherwise go without.

“I can’t solve the political problems in America, I can’t solve the COVID problem, but I can help in one tiny way. If I can help one family eat this year, I feel I’ve done something good, “said Dr. Greenberg.

To Chicago’s South Side where the local non-profit, ‘Sisters In Cinema” is about to launch their first ever newsroom pilot. Friday is the deadline for women of color between 16-20 years old to get paid for free media training. The virtual 6 week program includes reporting and interviewing skills along with social media management.

The goal: to help these aspiring journalists develop their own voice to tell their own stories.

“So many people feel removed from the news so many people feel they are not represented by the news so we want to provide the tools to these young women and gender non conforming individuals to be involved in the news making process”, says Chloe Herring of Sisters In Cinema.

If you work fast, you can still get an application in tonight, at sistersincinema.com.

A couple years back I featured this cool paint recycling business out of Wood Dale, called ‘Earth Paint’. They collect cans of leftover paint, mix them up and sell them as new latex paint in every color at a fraction of the cost of a normal gallon.

Even better, they support those with special needs by hiring them for the majority of their workforce. To further help their community, Earth Paint has donated several thousands of gallons to people over the last few weeks. They say they still have 30-thousand gallons more to give to anyone or any organization that needs it. Now that’s painting the town right.

Finally this Friday, check out this aspiring eagle scout, who pulled together a 24 kid soccer camp made up entirely of kids who came to the U.S. as refugees. “Some of the kids who had been a little less engaged they keep coming up to me and saying can we play more? Can we keep playing soccer?”