Feds: Suburban wholesaler bought $57M worth of unregulated prescription drugs, resold them to pharmacies

CHICAGO — The owner of a suburban drug wholesale distribution company has been indicted after allegedly purchasing unregulated prescription drugs and reselling them to unsuspecting pharmacies.

Federal prosecutors believe Gurucharan Dua used his Plainfield-based distribution company to allegedly obtain wholesale amounts of the diverted prescription drugs at discounted prices from unlicensed suppliers.

Dua allegedly directed his employees to clean the bottles to fraudulently make the drugs appear to be from a regulated prescription drug distribution chain, the indictment states.

The 50-year-old Naperville native was charged with six counts of mail fraud, four counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

Federal authorities believe he purchased $57 million worth of diverted, unregulated prescription drugs before selling them to pharmacies and other wholesalers under the premise that his company acquired them from a licensed source.

The charges allege that Dua purchased the drugs over a six-year period from 2011 to 2017 and re-sold them to pharmacies in Chicago, Joliet and Springfield, Massachusetts.