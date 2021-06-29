Feds: Owner of semi-pro football team charged in murder of Gary bank security guard

HAMMOND, Ind. — Authorities named the second suspect accused of killing a security guard prior to a Gary bank robbery earlier this month and believe he is the owner of semi-pro football team.

Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, of Gary, was taken into custody on the morning of June 18 near Atlanta after police said he led authorities on a police chase with speeds up to 140 mph.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities believe Gist-Holden is the owner of the semi-pro football team the Illini Panthers in the Midstates Football League. They believe he had been paying for players to stay at a local hotel, but his credit card had been declined.

Authorities said Gist-Holden recruited the first suspect to the team, James King, of Miami, who was a arrested following a manhunt after the robbery.

Both are accused of killing retired Cook County Sheriff’s deputy Richard Castellana, who was working as a security guard.

Castellana was gun downed before King and Gist-Holden, allegedly armed with a handgun and rifle, entered First Midwest Bank, located in the 1900 block of West Ridge Road in Gary, on June 11.

SkyCam9 was over the scene when officers bolted from the bank to the wooded area near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street.

After searching for a few minutes, King was located in the brush and taken into custody. Officers said they found a backpack containing approximately $9,000 in cash and a .40 caliber Glock Model 22 handgun.

King has been charged with murder in the perpetration of robbery and armed robbery. On Monday, he made an initial plea of not guilty and is scheduled to appear next in court on June 23. King told authorities that Gist-Holden was the shooter, according to the criminal complaint.

In a press conference Tuesday, federal authorities said the death penalty is on the table as the case proceeds through the criminal justice system.