Feds issue arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie following death of Gabby Petito

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A federal arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Brian Laundrie in connection with the ongoing investigation into the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito.

According to the FBI in Denver, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued the federal arrest warrant “pursuant to a federal grand jury indictment” related to Laundrie’s “activities” following Petito’s death.

Court documents obtained by WFLA show Laundrie was indicted for the “use of unauthorized access devices” following Petito’s death. According to the documents, Laundrie used a Capitol One Bank debit card and a personal identification number for two Capitol One Bank accounts “knowingly and with intent to defraud” between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 in Wyoming. Using the accounts, he obtained “things of value aggregating to $1,000 or more.”

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” the agency said in a statement. “We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”

Gabby Petito went missing at the end of August during a cross-country road trip she was on with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Police identified Laundrie as a person of interest after authorities say he returned home to North Port alone on Sept. 1.

Laundrie was reported missing by his family last Friday, Sept. 17, sparking a massive search. According to North Port police, family members said they last saw Laundrie Sept. 14.

