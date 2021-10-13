Feds charge 5 in fatal shooting of Chicago rapper FBG Duck

CHICAGO — A federal racketeering indictment unsealed Wednesday charged five men in the brazen 2020 killing of South Side rapper FBG Duck as he was shopping on Oak Street in the Gold Coast.

Federal prosecutors say the five men — Charles Liggins, Kenneth Roberson, Tacarlos Offerd, Christopher Thomas and Marcus Smart — are members of the O-Block faction of the Gangster Disciples, which claim territory in and around the Parkway Gardens affordable housing complex in the 6400 block of South King Drive.

FBG Duck, whose real name was Carlton Weekly, was shot and killed in the first block of East Oak Street on Aug. 4, 2020. Two other people were wounded in the shooting, which occurred along a bustling shopping district in broad daylight. “FBG” is an acronym that stands for “Fly Boy Gang.”

Prosecutors allege that the five suspects, “for the purpose of maintaining and increasing position in O-Block, an enterprise engaged in racketeering activity, did knowingly commit the murder of Carlton Weekly, a/k/a ‘FBG Duck.'”

Police officials said Weekly associated with a faction of the rival Gangster Disciples that claimed territory east of the Parkway Gardens. Weekly’s brother, a rapper who performed under the name FBG Brick, was shot and killed in 2017.

The five defendants in Weekly’s murder were expected to make their initial appearance in federal court Wednesday.