INDIANAPOLIS – Federal, state and local authorities raided multiple locations around Indianapolis Thursday and seized dozens of dogs.

Law enforcement sources said the raids targeted drugs and dog fighting in the area. More than 20 SWAT teams—including local and federal groups—are involved.

Photo from Kinnear address on Aug. 31, 2023

Confirmed locations include the 4100 block of Stonecrest Court, the 3400 block of Hawthorne Lane, the 2400 block of North Webster, the 2700 block of Rothe Lane, the 5000 block of Emerson Court S Drive and the 3700 block of Kinnear Avenue.

Authorities found dogs and puppies at some of the locations; law enforcement sources said 75 dogs have been recovered. Authorities also seized guns and drugs during the operation. Multiple individuals have been detained for questioning.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said the raids include the Agriculture Office of Inspector General, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and other law enforcement agencies. The FBI released the following statement:

“The FBI, Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, IMPD, and other law enforcement agencies, are executing federal warrants at multiple locations related to a federal investigation into potential drug trafficking and animal fighting. As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released at this time.” FBI statement

The FBI also disclosed it was looking for a specific individual in connection with Thursday’s operation. Gregory Henderson Jr. is considered an armed and dangerous fugitive, the agency said. He’s 6’2″ and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gregory Henderson Jr.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone who sees Henderson should call 911 or FBI Indianapolis at 317-595-4000. No one should approach Henderson, the FBI said.