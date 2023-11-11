CHICAGO — Fresh off the farm from Michigan Avenue to 29th and Wabash, 700 wreaths were ready for transformation into ‘Wreaths of LUV’ Saturday.

The LUV (Love, Unity and Values) Institute becomes a wreath-making shop around the holidays, and under the guidance of the staff at the non-profit, middle and high schoolers who volunteer through the organization are spending the next six weeks decorating, marketing and selling wreaths online.

Join WGN’s Judy Wang as she delivers the story behind The LUV Institute’s “Wreaths of LUV,” and how the initiative has a positive impact on the Chicago community.