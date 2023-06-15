CHICAGO — One of Chicago’s most beloved buildings – the Willis Tower – its golden anniversary on Thursday.

“We are 50 years old,” said Lydia Jordan-Parnell, a Willis Tower spokesperson. “Fifty years ago, the last beam was set on May 3, 1973.”

Previously known and still referred to often by local residents as the Sears Tower, a celebratory open house was held on Thursday that featured live music, photo-ops, and giveaways.

It is the rare tall building that actually seems to scrape the sky, according to Barbara Hickey, the director of operations and construction of Willis Tower.

“Nothing brings you not just the view, but the interaction with the clouds and the city the way the 90th-floor roof will,” she said.

To Chicagoans, and to much of the architecture world, the Willis Tower is more than a building, it is a symbol of Chicago, a marvel of modern architecture – and perhaps the most stunning expression of Daniel Burnham’s lasting edict“Make No Little Plans.”

“It’s the most ‘Chicago’ thing you can think of — a city that is resilient and beautiful and to build this pinnacle, this beacon, right here in the heart of Chicago,” said Jordan-Parnell.

Construction began in 1970 and took more than 2,000 workers more than three years to complete.

“It was incredible watching this building being built because you saw it getting higher and higher and higher,” said Randy Stancik, the general manager of Skydeck Chicago.

When it opened it was the colossal new corporate headquarters of the Chicago-based retail giant, Sears. WGN News’ Bob Jordan was there to file a report for Channel 9 as employees of the company began to relocate there in 1973.

For many, however, the Tower wasn’t just an entity of Sears, but rather something the entire city had a stake to from the moment it took its place on the Chicago skyline.

“You feel like there’s ownership in the building,” Stancik said. “We were the world’s tallest building for 25 years. This is something that’s not lost on a lot of us locals.”

Designed by the renowned architecture firm Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill, the bold, straightforward, design perfectly captured the city’s personality.

“The original design in 1973 was the ‘city of broad shoulders’ – it was big, it was bold, it was massive. It’s a place you get the vertigo shot looking up at it you’re just in awe,” Stancik said.

Stancik is the founder of the popular attraction known as “The Ledge” – the glass boxes that allow visitors to seemingly step outside the building a look straight down 103 stories.

He also designed this interactive Chicago-themed museum that visitors move through on their way to the 103rd-floor observation deck. On a clear day, the views stretch for 50 miles across four states.

The building was once seen primarily as a workplace, but is now a destination that includes the 20-thousand square feet interactive experience ‘The Color Factory.”

In 2009 it was renamed the Willis Tower, and about 20,000 people pass through the building on a typical day.

“We affectionately call Willis Tower its own separate neighborhood,” Jordan-Parnell said.

In 2017 renovations began on the “Catalog” addition, which is a nod to the Sears mail-order business. It’s a $500 million, five-level entrance with restaurants, entertainment, and an outdoor terrace open to the public.

“It’s not the tower of the 1970s,” said Jordan-Parnell. “It used to be strictly an office building, you come, you clock out, you go home. You come, you go up to Skydeck and you leave. There are memories to be made here.

“There’s something that fits every taste.”