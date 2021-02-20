Wicker Park art space offers opportunity for underrepresented artists

CHICAGO — You don’t have to step into a big fancy gallery to get a great piece of art.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond takes us to a beautiful space in Wicker Park that caters to underrepresented artists and collectors, new and seasoned, who want something that makes them happy.

There’s a lot to love at Springboard Arts Chicago, a gallery that gives novice and underrepresented artists a place to showcase their work.

It’s very difficult breaking into the art world and there are so many artists who are fabulous but never get noticed. This is a place to help them reach more people. David Kogan has been taking photographs of landscapes for 60 years.

“I think I have way more exposure than I had before,” he said.

You don’t have to be an art connoisseur to appreciate a great piece — just pick whatever catches your eye.

The artists may not be household names, yet. So get a reasonably priced painting, photograph or sculpture before you can’t afford them. For more information visit springboardarts.com.