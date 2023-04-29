CHICAGO — Thousands of volunteers helped make home repairs for more than 75 Chicago-area homeowners on Saturday.

Vera Thomas moved into her home on 72nd Street 18 years ago.

“There’s school around the corner and the kids were able to go to school there they were still small and everyone had been so nice around here,” Thomas said.

Her four kids were raised in the home, but overtime the home needed repairs.

She applied to be part of the National Rebuilding Day with Rebuilding Metro Chicago to get some help.

“I was comfortable with just a fix this and fix that,” Thomas said. “With all the stuff they’re doing, I needed a lot of stuff done. And I’m very grateful.”

Teams of volunteers from different companies and trade unions helped Rebuilding Together repair 77 homes in Englewood and Blue Island.

“As we know, these home repairs can be very costly,” Wanda Ramirez, the CEO of Rebuilding Together Metrom said. “Especially with homeowners who live on a fixed income or spending their funds on other things like healthcare and medication and other things.”

That included electric, plumbing, painting and even new windows for the Thomas home.

“I don’t want the burden all on her, she’s helped us all her life, she’s helped us tremendously, I wouldn’t be here without her. Whatever we can, we will do, but this has helped her and helped us as well,” Rashaunda Thomas said.

The event is held every year on the last Saturday in April. It’s a day of service that provides a lasting impact.