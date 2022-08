U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield was in Chicago Thursday to deliver a message to the Midwest: While it’s easy to get lost in our own worlds, it’s important to think globally.

“The bottom line is this, we’re all in this together,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

One of the nation’s top diplomats sat down with WGN’s Mike Lowe to discuss the global hunger crisis and her approach to diplomacy.

