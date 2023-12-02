CHICAGO — A flight to beat all destinations to support children as they battle medical issues, United Airlines is hosting their ‘Fantasy Flight’ for families with children who have serious illnesses.

United has hosted the flight for over 30 years at O’Hare International Airport’s terminal one so that these families can take holiday flights on their own.

Stacey Wahlberg, with Cal’s Angels, said it’s an incredible, magical day with hundreds of volunteers putting the initiative together.

For more than ten years now, Cal’s Angels, a nonprofit in St. Charles, that helps pediatric cancer patients has partnered with United.

Terrence Burton is one of the dozens of United employees who volunteer their time to make it happen — from boarding to take off.

“We bring them in every year, we provide them with gifts and just a festive atmosphere at the airport. 53 with a lot of our staff involved,” Burton said.

“This is what we’re all about. Good leads the way is what we say all the time and that’s where we are today,” Burton said.

They fly through the sky and land at the “North Pole,” in just 45 minutes. Santa, Mrs. Clause and a cast of characters make the day more special.

“There’s nothing like it, seeing their faces. The families need this more than ever. At a time when lately all they’re seeing is hospitals, it’s so important for them to come together and enjoy a moment with their family as a unite to build this incredible lasting memory,” Wahlberg said.

A time to lead with good memories in the air for families facing a serious reality on the ground.

“Seeing the smiles on the children’s face and just seeing the relaxation in the faces of the parents is just an amazing experience 51 for us, Burton said.

An experience these young families won’t forget as the season continues.