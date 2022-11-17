CHICAGO — Ticketmaster is canceling Friday’s public sale for Taylor Swift’s upcoming stadium tour.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” Ticketmaster tweeted.

Taylor Swift has three shows scheduled from June 2-4 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Presale tickets started on Tuesday but many people were met with errors on the website.

The ticket seller’s website experienced glitches after millions of Swift’s fans swarmed on to snap up tickets to her first tour in five years.

Fans complained of error messages, waiting in long virtual queues, outages, and getting kicked out of the system.

The only people who could buy presale tickets were those who had pre-registered or been invited to participate.

In a statement released Thursday on their website, Ticketmaster said more than 3.5 million people were pre-registered for presale tickets as Taylor’s Verified Fan, which was the largest registration in history; and Tickmaster invited 1.5 million people to participate and put the remaining 2 million on a waitlist.

But the ticket seller says a “staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site.”

Yet, despite the disruptions, Ticketmaster says the Swift presale still broke sales records – selling more than 2 million tickets on Tuesday, more than any other artist in a single day.

Tickets for the 52-date stadium tour were supposed to go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

The tour is set to kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.