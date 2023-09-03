CHICAGO — People gathered on Sunday at The Salt Shed for a celebration of LGBTQ+ families after the original festival date was rescheduled.

More than a thousand attended the inaugural Queer Fam Pride Jam.

“I think Chicago does an incredible job showing up for LGBT people and today is a perfect example,” Kristen Kaza, the founder and producer of Slo ‘Mo Party, said. “It’s all about joy, it’s all about fun and it’s for everyone.”

Kaza and Keewa Nurullah, the owner of Kido, came together to organize the event and create a space for LGBTQ+ families to feel seen and celebrated.

“During this time when our rights are being threatened, where there is outward violence and book bans and all of that, it was so urgent and imperative to bring families together and be visible to show everyone we’re here, we deserve everything to have all the joy and opportunities just to live,” Nurullah said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stopped by to greet the crowd.

There was a showcase of local vendors, food and plenty of activities for all ages.

Organizers hope this is just the first of many more Quuer Fam Pride Jams to come.

“It’s really important that we have something for LGBT families and their allies,” Kaza said. “Nothing like this has ever happened in Chicago.”